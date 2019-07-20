Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council employees stopped their work and staged a protest after the council announced abolishing the health allowance, officials said on Friday.

The PMDC in its meeting held on last Wednesday decided abolishing the health allowance of employees of the council which created resentment among the regular employees.

Around 250 employees stopped their work and announced to continue protest to reverse the decision by the council.

The protestors while demanding reversal of the decision alleged that the new council members are bent upon depriving regular employees of their jobs.

One of the officials wishing anonymity said that there is a fear among regular employees that new set up of the council will remove them to hire their blue-eyed people.

The official also said that there is a tussle among the PMDC members while the employees are also suffering due to the uncertain situation.

After the protest, President PMDC Dr Tariq Iqbal Bhutta formed a five members committee to work on the demands of the employees.

The notification said that deputy registrar Dr M Iqbal Khattak, Chief Legal Officer Sara Rubab Nasir, Assistant Registrar Dr Sitarar Hassan, Assistant Registrar Dr Syed Azhar Ali Shah and In Charge Accounts Shakeel Ahmed have been included in the committee.

The notification said that the committee is directed to prepare a working paper along with their recommendations and justification for payment of health allowance to the PMDC by July 22 to the president PMDC.

Earlier nomination of three members of PMDC was also withdrawn after seven months of approval of its new ordinance. Official sources said that after withdrawal and replacement of two members nominated by the Prime Minister, the nomination of member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also been withdrawn.

The PMDC had held its members meeting on Tuesday, and the withdrawal was also made parallel with the meeting. The nominations of the PM were replaced a day before the meeting while the KP member nomination was withdrawn on the day of the meeting.

Official sources also said that a continuous friction existed between the PMDC council members and its regular employees. Sources said that PMDC had registered the honorary degree of one of its member Dr Amir Bilal on which rest of the members had raised objections declaring it an act against rules and regulations.

Acting registrar PMDC Dr Sitara had also admitted before the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services (NHS) that PMDC did not have the mandate of registering honorary degrees.

She had stated that the degree of Dr Amir Bilal was awarded by CPSP but PMDC had registered it. The Senate body taking notice of the issue had called detailed explanation on registration of honorary degree.