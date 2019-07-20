Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda at his residence in Islamabad.

Expressing his views, Matsuda said that just one year has left before start of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympics Games 2020 and that the Gen Arif’s visit is very timely. “I am looking forward to see Pakistani athletes qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Games in coming months. I would like to cooperate with Lt Gen (R) Arif Hasan to promote further people-to-people interactions between Japan and Pakistan.”

Matsuda and Lt Gen (R) Hasan agreed upon the importance of interactions between Pakistani athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system in Japan.

Both also affirmed the importance of roles of sports in diplomacy and business areas. Matsuda said Japan would continue providing all possible assistance to Pakistan in the field of sports and to relevant industries in Pakistan and informed the POA president that a good number of tatami mats and judo costumes would be presented to Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) early next year, on behalf of Japan Judo Federation (JJF). Matsuda emphasised the need of sports in the youth education as sports have life time effects on the health of youth.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan thanked the ambassador for his support and efforts towards promoting and further strengthening Japan-Pakistan relations.