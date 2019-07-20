Share:

ATTOCK-Punjab Public Accounts Committee Chairman Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari has said that he would highlight the problems and injustices done to MEAs (Monitoring and Evaluation Assistants) working in CMMF (Chief Minister Monitoring Force) at the floor of Punjab Assembly. He promised that he will also discuss the issue with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Talking to newsmen here after having a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring, the PAC chairman said that more than 1,000 MEAs have been working across the Punjab since 2004 on contract basis. “Neither their services could be regularised, nor could they be entitled to any other monetary benefits, which is a great injustice and beyond comprehension,” he regretted.

He said that because of the tireless and sincere efforts and professionalism of MEAs, there is a tremendous improvement in education sector but the MEAs are continuously being ignored.

Yawar Bokhari said that on the one hand, the services of MEAs are being appreciated and being acknowledged at higher level, but n the other hand, no facilities are being given to them.

The PAC chairman said that he had directed Director Monitoring to prepare a summary in this context which he would present to the Punjab chief minister and also present it on the floor of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier the PAC chairman had a detailed meeting with Director Monitoring and discussed the problems being faced by MEAs.