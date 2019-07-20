Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday noted bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 149.23 points (0.46 percent) to close at 32,458.77 points. A total of 121,556,220 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.377 billion. Out of 316 companies, share prices of 155 companies recorded increase while 129 companies registered decrease whereas 32 companies remained stable in today’s trading. The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of, 14,413,500 and price per share of Rs 19.78, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 12,180,500 and price per share of Rs 13 and K-Electric Ltd with a volume of 11,088,000 and price per share of Rs 3.64.