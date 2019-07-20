Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a major shake-up within the organizational structure of the party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Friday appointed Aamir Mahmood Kayani as its secretary general and Ahmed Jawad as its secretary information.

Arshad Dad and Omar Sarfraz Cheema who previously held positions of secretary general and secretary information separately have been made senior vice president and vice president of the party respectively

The ruling PTI also appointed all provincial presidents, secretary generals and secretaries of information besides announcing entire party hierarchy of the provinces, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

An office bearer of the party’s central secretariat said that PTI had revised its constitution on first of May this year and the party’s entire organizational structure had been dissolved to be announced under the new constitution.

Kayani is an MNA from Rawalpindi and a close aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the last cabinet reshuffle, Kayani was removed from the position of federal health minister following the alleged massive charges of corruption and complaints of undue increase in the prices of medicines.

An old party loyalist Dr Abool Hasan Ansari has been appointed as additional secretary general of PTI and Zahid Hussain Kazmi as its vice president.

According to a notification issued by PTI’s Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nayazee, Ijaz Ahmed Chauhdry has been appointed as party president of Punjab while Shoaib Siddiqui as secretary general of the province.

Noor Khan Bhabha would be the party president of South Punjab and Ali Raza Dareshk as the secretary general of South Punjab. Dr Munir Baloch and Bari Baresh have been appointed as the party president and secretary general of Baochistan.

Similarly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has been appointed party president Sindh and Mahfooz Ursani as secretary general of the province. Jamal Siddiqui would be the secretary information of Sindh.

Fazl Khan has been appointed president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Ali Asghar Khan as secretary general and Neji Ullah Khattak as the secretary information of the province.

Fareedur Rehman would be PTI president of Islamabad and Ilyas Mehrban as the secretary general of capital.

Barrister Sultan Mahmood has been appointed as the party president of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Raja Musaddik has been appointed as secretary general AJK. Syed Jaffer Ahmed Shah would head Gilgit Baltistant and Fateh Ullah would be the secretary general of the area.

The members of governing bodies of the executive committee of Punjab, South Punjab, Balochistan, Islamabad, AJK and GB have also been announced.