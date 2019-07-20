Share:

Maryam Nawaz to visit Faisalabad tomorrow

MANANWALA (Online): PML-N central leader Maryam Nawaz will be received enthusiastically by the party workers during her visit to Faisalabad on July 21, (tomorrow).

According to sources, workers have started preparations to welcome Maryam Nawaz at nine points on Sheikhupura-Faisalabad GT Road. However, a final schedule has not been issued that whether Maryam Nawaz will travel from GT Road or Motorway.

The law enforcement agencies have undertaken foolproof security management at GT Road as Maryam is expected to travel through the same route. Different MNAs and MPAs of the party have specially instructed the workers to receive the leader with zeal and zest.

Burglars make off with cash, valuables

HAFIZABAD (STAFF REPORTER): Unidentified burglars broke into the house of Mumtaz Hussain s/o in Tahli Goraya and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other household articles worth more than Rs1 million. According to a police source, Mumtaz Hussain along with his family members were away from the house when unidentified burglars intruded into the house by breaking the locks and made off with Rs400,000, four tola gold ornaments and other articles. The police registered a case. Of late, burglars have become very active in the district particularly in rural areas and they have swept many houses.

Official caught

SARGODHA (STAFF REPORTER): The ACE caught a revenue clerk red-handed taking bribe from a citizen. Director ACE received a complaint against the official for demanding bribe from a citizen for correction of revenue record. Director ACE formed a team comprising circle officer Asmatullah Bandial and other staff led by Civil Magistrate Aqeel Ch.