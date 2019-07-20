Share:

Rain-thundershower with windstorm is expected at scattered places in Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, DG Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

The rain may also occur at isolated places in Peshawar, D.I. Khan, Malakand, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Zhob and Kalat divisions.

However, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Saturday morning:

Islamabad 23 degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar 27, Karachi 30, Quetta 24, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad 20 and Murree 15 degree centigrade.

According to the synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Moderate moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country.