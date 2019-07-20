Share:

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued 345 notices to the shopkeepers running their businesses without trade licenses in RCB areas. According to RCB spokesman, the Board on the directives of Cantonment Executive Officer, Sibtain Raza was taking strict action in accordance with the law against non trade license holders.

RCB, Food Control Department conducted operations against non trade license holders and served warning notices to over 345 bakeries, general stores, dairy shops, medical stores, chicken shops and others in different areas of Dhoke Syedan Road, Kalma Chowk, Bakra Mandi, Afshan Colony, Dhoke Mustakeem Road, Saham Road, Tench Bhatta, Masrial Road and other areas.

The department also received a large number of applications and issued new licenses to 214 shopkeepers who had met all the requirements for the license and recovered Rs600,000. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Friday confiscated five truckloads goods from different markets under its campaign against encroachments. According to RCB spokesman, the anti-encroachment operation on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza was being conducted on daily basis.

He said that the grand clean-up operation against encroachments had further been accelerated.

He said that encroachments were removed from Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Masrial Road, Bakra Mandi, Allahabad, Naseerabad, Chor Chowk, Tench Bhatta and Peoples Colony and five truckloads goods were confiscated while enforcement teams also removed illegal banners from different areas. The vendors found selling their products while displaying on footpaths and different roads were imposed fines with warnings, he said adding, the encroachments both temporary and permanent were being removed.