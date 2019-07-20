Share:

ISLAMABAD - PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said that she is ready to give five years to incumbent government but the people will not allow it to complete its tenure. In an informal chat with the media men on the occasion of her appearance in Accountability Court, she said freedom of expression stands suspended in the country. “We were contacted several times but we did not talk. I and Nawaz Sharif cannot fulfill talks formalities,” she held. When asked what were those formalities, she said principles have to be sacrificed for these formalities. “We are not ready for this.”

She stated “No matter how many leaders they arrest we cannot be deterred.” To a question she said no one can dare now to look towards dictatorship.

Also talking to the newsmen, PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal said curfew was imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in Accountability Court and it seemed as if Indian forces are going to attack. He held Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being punished for providing inexpensive gas to the country and the consumers and industries are facing the worst crisis of expensive gas. He said this is not accountability but worst victimisation.