LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday extended judicial remand of three accused, allegedly involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family, for another 11 days.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan conducted the case proceedings wherein Fazal Dad, Qasim Qayyum and Aftab Mehmood were produced on expiry of their remand term.

The investigation officer submitted a report wherein it was stated that all the accused were involved in money-laundering for Shehbaz Sharif family and they transferred millions of dollars in their accounts.

Subsequently, the court extended the judicial remand of accused till July 30 and ordered for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term.

A few days ago, a British paper accused former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif of embezzlement of earthquake relief fund while Shehbaz denied any wrongdoing.

“For years he was feted as a Third World poster boy by Britain’s Department for International Development, which poured more than £500 million of UK taxpayers’ money into his province in the form of aid.

“Last year the head of DFID’s Pakistan office Joanna Rowley lauded his ‘dedication’, while her colleague Richard Montgomery gushed that under Shahbaz, Punjab was ‘reforming at a pace rarely seen.

Shehbaz visited Downing Street when David Cameron was Prime Minister, has held talks with successive international development secretaries – Andrew Mitchell, Justine Greening and Penny Mordaunt – and hosted Boris Johnson when he was Foreign Secretary. Last year he was guest of honour at a party to celebrate the Queen’s birthday at the British High Commission in Lahore, photographed toasting Her Majesty with mango juice.