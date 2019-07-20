Share:

Paying rich tribute to the armed forces and tribal people for their unmatched sacrifices against menace of

terrorism, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said, “Peace has clean swept elections in tribal districts.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that sacrifices of tribal people are bearing fruit today. She said that the tribal people for the first time exercised their right to vote for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly seats and added that all the political parties were given equal opportunities for the polls.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said successful holding of elections in erstwhile FATA today demonstrated that tribal people voted in large numbers to exercise their constitutional and democratic right. She said the government remained neutral during the whole election process.

Referring to role of opposition parties in the country, she said the gang devoid of political maturity is spreading fake and poisonous propaganda to mislead people but it will not work.

She said no final report has been prepared yet of the forensic audit of an alleged video and any news in this regard is false. Replying to a question, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again reiterated that process of accountability will continue at every cost and there will be NRO for anyone. She said law will take its course in dealing with the corruption cases.

She concluded that the government wants the courts to work without any pressure or influence.