LAHORE - In a major reshuffle, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday reassigned portfolios to six provincial ministers.

As per the information given by insiders, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the reshuffle after meetings with Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar during his recent visit to Lahore.

According to a notification, Syed Sumsam Bukhari has been relieved of the charge of Minister for Information and Culture. He has now been made Minister for Consolidation of Holdings Department instead. Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal has been given the additional charge of Information and Culture. Minister for Higher Education Yasir Humayoun has been relieved of the additional charge of looking after tourism department. Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Muhammad Taimoor Khan has been given the additional task of looking after tourism and Archaeology instead.

The additional charge of Local Government and Community Development Department has been taken away from Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs Basharat Raja. He has been given the additional charge of Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department instead, relieving Muhammad Ajmal who has been made Member of Chief Minister’s Inspection Team.

The chief minister will himself oversee the affairs of Local Government and Community Development, Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries.