LAHORE (PR) Consul General Sri Lanka Mr G. L. Gnanatheva, called on Mr Hassan Javed, Chairman PFMA and shown his great interest in Pakistan Footwear Sector. During the Meeting Chairman PFMA told the Counsel General that few Pakistani Footwear industrialist have established their Footwear industry in Sri Lanka and they are exporting high qualities shoes from Sri Lanka to EU Countries. There is a need to strengthen this cooperation to next level by providing ease of doing Business through bilateral agreements and concessional policies.