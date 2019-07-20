Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - A Govt Model High School student, Abu Huraira, secured top position in his school in annual SSC exam held by Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. He obtained 1077 out of 1100 marks. Abu Huraira told reporters that his success was result of the prayers of his parents and hard work of his teachers. He wished to become a doctor in future.

His father Malik Shoaib is a shoe store owner, and Abu Huraira is the grandson of known educationist and former National School principal late Malik Sardar Nasir. Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rashid, PTI MPA Ch Saeed Ahmed Saeed and school headmaster Shafiq greeted Abu Huraira over his great success and termed his achievement a proof good education standard of the school.

On the other hand, Federal Higher Education Commission has issued on Tuesday a notification under which a Toba Tek Singh based PhD scholar Dr Mujtaba Ikram had been awarded status of HEC approved PhD supervisor in the discipline of physical sciences for a period of three years. The notification added he can supervise a total of 12 PhD, MS/MPhil and equivalent research work at a time.