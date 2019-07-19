Share:

Pakistani nation, specially common citizens of the country, are going through real tough and testing time as inflation is touching the sky. The prices of commodities are on a steady rise. The incumbent government has failed to recover looted money from corrupt politicians due to which burden of paying off debt has ultimately come on masses. It is wrong to say that the masses had elected the previous two governments due to which they have to pay the price. Masses are still helpless to do anything for the incumbent government.

The minimum salary in the present budget for labor is set 17,500/- which is very less during these inflations. It is therefore requested that budget and country’s policies should be made keeping in mind the country’s poorest and weakest person.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.