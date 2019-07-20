Share:

KARACHI - At least three people died when an over speeding trailer hit a private car here in metropolis on Friday.

Police said that a reckless driven trailer hit a private car carrying three people in Defence area of Karachi.

The car was wrecked completely in the collision resulting in death of all the three riders, on the spot. The trailer driver responsible for accident fled the scene. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police impounded the trailer, car and after registering a case against driver-at-large started raids for his arrest.

Couple gunned down for love marriage

Unknown people opened fire and killed wife, husband over love marriage on Friday.

According to police reports, two people including woman have been killed in Latif Town sector 20. Victims have been identified as Ibrar and Shahaba. They had contracted love marriage and were living in Karachi for last 6 month. They were from Bannu

”Motorcycle riders killed them in their home. 15 bullets shells were found from the scene. Their bodies have been sent to hospital for postmortem report. Further investigation is underway and police are busy in search of accused”, Police Said.

Four ‘gangsters’ arrested

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested four suspects associated with the Lyari gang war during a raid and seized illicit arms from their possession, reported a TV channel.

The SP Lyari said the arrested suspects, identified as Zeeshan alias Tissue, Pyar Ali, Asif, and Ali Nawaz were affiliated with the gang’s Atif alias Fauji Group.

Illicit arms, a rickshaw, and motorcycle were seized from the possession of the accused who confessed to their involvement in criminal activities in different parts of the city, including Garden, Baldia Town, and Ranchor Line.

The SP said the suspected criminals would use a rickshaw to commit crimes. They have a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.

4 drug-peddlers held

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday arrested four drug-peddlers from Karachi and Hyderabad and recovered drugs from their possession.

The ANF Clifton Police Station conducted a raid on a bus terminal near Sohrab Goth and arrested 3 accused named Syed Hanif Shah, Syed Muhammad Ayaz and Syed Fakhruddin and recovered 9.500 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice) from their possession, said a statement. Cases against all arrested accused have been registered and further investigations are underway.