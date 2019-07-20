Share:

LAHORE - Head of international affairs Uber ridesharing company Matthew Devlin called on Minister for Trade and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal on Friday. Matthew Devlin expressed his interest in increasing investment in Punjab. He said that Uber would launch bus and ambulance service and we intend to generate 0.5 million employment opportunities through investment. Aslam Iqbal said that government has devised a plan to increase socio-economic activities in the province. He directed to arrange meeting of Uber representatives with the Punjab transport department officials.