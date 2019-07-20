Share:

MIRPURKHAS - A married woman committed suicide by taking pesticide at Pak Colony here on Friday.

Report said that Shabana, 40, wife of Ghulam Mustafa Arain drunk pesticide, resultantly her condition was deteriorated and she was brought to civil hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. Deceased was the mother of a child. Her father and brother Sharbat Brohi and Umer Brohi told that Shabana had contracted love marriage with Ghulam Mustafa Arain three years back while he was heroin addict and tortured his wife several times, they alleged. They held her husband responsible for her death. Gharibabad SHO Mir Muhammad Keerio said that deceased’s husband was heroin addict even had been challaned various times in narcotic cases.

Her body was handed over to heirs after post-mortem.