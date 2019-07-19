Share:

LOS ANGELES-Yvonne Strahovski is in talks to star with Chris Pratt in ‘Ghost Draft’. The 36-year-old actress is in negotiations to join the upcoming sci-fi film, which will be penned by Zach Dean and will see Pratt reunite with filmmaker Chris McKay - with whom he worked on the ‘Lego Movie’ and ‘The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part’. The movie will follow a man drafted to fight in a future war with the fate of humanity relying on his ability to confront his past and Strahovski will play a character Pratt meets in the future who has a connection to his past. Adam Kolbrenner and David S. Goyer will serve as producers, with Dana Goldberg and Don Granger overseeing for Skydance and production is expected to begin this summer.