LAHORE (PR) - In the second virtual Applied Development Economics Seminar Series (oragnised by Lahore School of Economics in collaboration with International Growth Centre and Consortium for Development Policy Research) and held recently Dr Sonia Bhalotra (University of Essex, UK) talked about the effects of job loss on domestic violence in the context of Brazil. She discussed the pervasive nature of domestic violence; with 1 in every 3 women being subjected to DV across the world. Using large, administrative and nationally representative datasets, Dr Bhalotra showed that mass layoffs in Brazil led to a sharp drop in labour earnings and a corresponding increase in domestic violence: male job loss decreased labour income by 41% and increased domestic violence by 32%.