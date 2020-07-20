Share:

A special targeted case response anti-polio campaign begins in selected districts across the country, from today [Monday].

In Punjab, a five-day anti-polio drive is being launched in 44 union councils of Faisalabad and 14 union councils of Attock. In Karachi, the anti-polio drive is being launched in specific towns including Baldia, Orangi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a five-day anti-polio campaign begins in South Waziristan district. Five day anti–polio drive is also being launched in ten Union Councils of Quetta.

During this campaign children below five year age will be administered anti-polio vaccine.