Punjab Senior & Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that flour is accessible in plenitude in all zones at controlled rate and deal of 20 kg flour sacks at Rs. 860 and 10 kg packs at Rs 430 is being ensured.

Additionally, flour is being provided at Government rates in all the districts of the territory. In a explanation issued here on Monday, he said that a huge number of flour bags were being provided within the advertise by the flour plants on a day by day basis while the Food Division and neighborhood organization were closely monitoring the circumstance and strict activity is being taken against profiteers and hoarders over the area and the Government will not permit illicit profiteering at any fetched.

Aleem Khan said that with respect to wheat and flour costs within the area we are also arranging for long term stabilization and for the following few years, Government obtainment of wheat, standards for flour plants and other mechanisms will be changed in such a way as to extend the competitiveness in the market and flour mills to work along with banks to ensure the supply of wheat and flour to the citizens.

In the mean time, Punjab Senior Minister said that Prime Serve Imran Khan has promoted positive patterns within the country's politics and for the primary time in the country's history, consultants have put their resources some time recently the country.

In his tweet, Abdul Aleem Khan said that within the past coming into Government meant making riches and expanding individual resources and no one had the moral boldness to hold the rulers responsible for their riches and possessions. He said that each viewpoint of the show national authority is like an open book.

PM Imran Khan has set a unused drift in Pakistan's political history with his 22-year battle, he included. The Senior Minister said that the restriction ought to transparently commend the good deeds of the occupant government.