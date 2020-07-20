Share:

ISLAMABAD - Beatrice married recently wearing both a tiara and vintage dress generously lent to her by her grandmother, deeply conscious that the 31 year old was missing out on a traditional large wedding. But there was no sign of her father Princess Andrew in any of the photographs of the released by the Palace.

Despite the Duke of York walking her down the aisle at the intimate ceremony, a decision was taken not to include him in the images made public. Andrew stepped down from public life in November after becoming embroiled in a scandal over his late paedophile friend, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Beatrice’s hastily arranged ceremony was attended only by close friends and family following the cancellation of a larger wedding in May due to lockdown. The princess was adamant her beloved grandparents should have the opportunity to see her exchange her vows with Edo, 37 – Government guidelines permitting – so chose the Chapel of All Saints on the Windsor estate, where the Queen, 94, often attends services.