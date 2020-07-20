Share:

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on Monday has said that cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha in the federal capital will be set up after Zil-Hajj moon sighting.

According to details, dealers have entered the city and established illegal markets for the sale of sacrificial animals after the authorities failed to set up markets in proposed areas.

Earlier, the interior ministry had approved the chief municipal officer’s recommendations to establish four cattle markets in Bhara Kahu, Taramri, Rawat and Tarnol.

It had been decided to take effective precautionary measures in the cattle markets for citizens as well as dealers along with implementation over standard operating procedures (SOPs).