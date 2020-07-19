Share:

ISLAMABAD-The high ups of Capital Development Authority (CDA) are reluctant to an initiate inquiry into a multimillion scam regarding about 200 missing plot files of sector I-12 from official record.

Earlier, the authority had postponed balloting of alternate plots in sector I-12 after finding about 200 files of deleted plots were missing from the record on last Friday.

The said balloting to allot alternate plots in lieu of those that were deleted during the revision of the layout plan of sector I-12 last year, was scheduled on Monday, 20th July.

Sources informed that there are about 750 deleted plots in sector I-12 but out of them only 531 plot files are available in record of the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate CDA while rest of the plot files are missing that apparently shows these plots were allotted illegally in violation of rules.

The layout plan was revised because of a nullah and some uneven land which cost deletion of hundreds of plots, however, the revised layout plan also creates similar numbers of new plots to accommodate the owners.

Sector I-12 is reserved for land affactees whose lands or built up properties were acquired by CDA time to time and give them plots in compensation in said sector. However, a powerful mafia had managed tainted allotments of hundreds of plots in this sector.

When contacted, the Director Land and Rehabilitation Shafi Marwat informed that the balloting had been postponed due to some irregularities in official record including missing of files.

Regarding initiating a formal inquiry about missing files, he said we are scrutinising the whole matter and if the formal inquiry was needed than it should be recommended as well in this case.

Meanwhile, after postponement of balloting, the case has been referred to a scrutiny committee to check authenticity of every individual case. It is expected that the balloting would be further delayed, as scrutiny of all files is a difficult task.

Sources informed that not only these 200 files are missing from the record but those available also lack pre-allotment legal recruitments. There are also several deleted plots that were allotted with backdate signatures of the officers regarding which the high ups of CDA had recently took action and removed some officials as well.

It is pertinent to mention here that besides dozens of illegal and tainted allotments in sector I-12, there are a large number of genuine buyers as well who are suffering due to a corrupt nexus of land directorate’s officials and a powerful mafia.

A senior officer of the authority has commented on the condition of anonymity that a ruling party’s lawmaker from Islamabad is pushing hard CDA to hold the balloting but the officers deputed in Estate Wing have refused to conduct the balloting without proper verification of files.

“It is a routine in CDA that files go missing from the record and nobody is held responsible for it or in some cases, the lower level staff are made scapegoat,” he said, adding: “It is the need of hour that the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency should launch a comprehensive inquiry against CDA’s land directorate as missing of 200 files means an embezzlement of millions of rupees.”