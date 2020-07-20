Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chris Martin has reportedly sparked speculation that he’s set to propose to Dakota Johnson after he bought her a ‘commitment ring’. The Coldplay frontman, 43, and the Fifty Shades Of Grey star, 30, have been dating on and off since 2018. The couple have grown ‘extremely close’ while in lockdown together in Los Angeles, with their time together cementing their relationship

It is also said that Chris’ ex-wife Gywneth Paltrow, of whom he shares daughter Apple, 16, and son Moses, 14, is very ‘supportive’. A source told: ‘Chris and Dakota have had a great summer and it has really cemented their relationship. They’ve had ups and downs in the past, and although Chris was worried they wanted different things, Dakota is super-happy and ready to commit. Chris has bought her a ring as a sign of his intent, and no one would be -surprised if an engagement announcement followed.’ Dakota and Chris have enjoyed an on-off romance since being linked in late 2017, before confirming their union in 2018.