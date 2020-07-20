Share:

Lahore - Buzdar has taken a notice of a 8-year-old child murder before subjecting him to molestation in the area of Sohawa of Mandi Bahauddin.

Buzdar has also sought a report from RPO Gujranwala and ordered the arrest of the accused at the earliest. He remarked that the murderers of an innocent child will not be saved from the stern grip of law.

Buzdar directed that the accused must be brought before the court of law by fulfilling all the requirements of justice. He assured that the affected family will be provided with justice at any cost.

CM also expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the bereaved family of the murdered child.