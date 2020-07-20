Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that the Bureau is absolutely committed to root out corruption where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

In a statement issued by NAB spokesperson here yesterday, Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that NAB was established only to rid the nation from corruption and corrupt practices. He said, “NAB’s faith is corruption-free Pakistan”.

He said that the hard work, commitment, dedication and merit being put in by NAB officers are being appreciated by national and international reputed organizations. He said that NAB officers should double their efforts in nabbing corrupt elements and recover from them the hard earned looted money of the innocent citizens of Pakistan.

He also said that to close the possibility of any single NAB officer/official influencing the discharge of official business, the new concept of a “Combined Investigation Team” (CIT) was introduced where two investigation officers and a legal consultant, financial expert under the supervision of Additional Director/Case and concerned Director are working as a team for a fair, transparent and unbiased, inquiry/ investigations.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that the quality of inquiry and investigation of NAB must have further improved due to the establishment of NAB’s first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has all facilities of Digital Forensics, Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis. This initiative will help in lending quality and solid evidence in conduct of inquiries and investigations.

He further said that NAB has devised the Monitoring & Evaluation System (MES) in order to monitor performance of all officials and officers of the headquarters and all Regional Bureaus in qualitative and quantitative terms.

He said that NAB is absolutely committed to nab corrupt elements and has recovered Rs. 141 billion during 2019 and “our overall conviction ration is about 69 percent in Accountability Courts.”

He also said that preamble of the NAB Ordinance 1999’s emphasizes on recovery of looted money. Due to this reason, NAB has recovered Rs. 466 billion since its inception.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that since its inception, NAB had adopted the enforcement-based approach in its fight against corruption. Special focus is now being given to awareness and prevention activities besides enforcement to make people aware about the ill effects of corruption as corruption is the mother of all evils, he asserted.