ISLAMABAD - The country’s daily coronavirus tally continues to fall as the authorities recorded only 1,579 new cases in the country yesterday.

On the other hand, the number of recoveries from COVID-19 continues to increase.

With the new cases, the total number of infections has reached 263,496, with 1,763 of them in critical condition, the official data shows. During the last 24 hours, another 46 patients lost their lives against the virus across the country, raising the death toll to 5,568.

Officials said that nearly 70 percent of the patients, or 204,276, have recovered so far.

According to the latest statistics, 1579 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours. These include 112,118 in Sindh, 89793 in Punjab, 31,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,424 in Balochistan, 14,576 in Islamabad, 1,807 in Gilgit Baltistan and 1,888 in Azad Kashmir.