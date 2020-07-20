Share:

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa gave a briefing to Senate Standing Committee on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Monday and informed that work on the western route is under progress and Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) will be inaugurated soon.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Sherry Rehman chaired the meeting held for a briefing on CPEC ongoing projects. It is pertinent to note that 1000 acres Rashakai Special Economic Zone (REZ) is located near M-1 Nowshera and set to be established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Asim Saleem Bajwa said: “Applications are being received for investment in Faisalabad Special Economic Zone while Chinese have been expressing their interest in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone. Additional land is being acquired for Hub Industrial Zone” CPEC Authority Chairman briefed the committee that agriculture has been included in CPEC Joint Working Group.

Asim Saleem Bajwa said that work on Hoshab-Awaran Motorway would start soon while Pakistan is also erecting fences on Iran border.

Bajwa said 100km fence will be erected soon while construction of roads will revolutionise the area. The CPEC Authority chairman said Railway Transmission System will be changed under ML-1 project while a large dry port will also set up.

Bajwa said the goods from China will reach Havelian, the second-largest municipality in the Abbottabad district, where a very large dry port will be established for the purpose.

“Railway Engineers will be trained from Moscow, Germany and the UK. He said ECNEC has approved the ML-1 project.

“Pakistan Railway’s transport share will increase from 4 percent to 20 percent,” he added.