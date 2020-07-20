Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dua Lipa recently returned to a more natural look, as she went brunette after months in quarantine. And the two-time Grammy winner is living her best life in her new hair color, as she puts on a stunning summer display.

She cut a chic look in a black and white checkered blouse, as she enjoyed a picnic with friends at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City, during a break from isolation. The 24 year old’s plunging short-sleeve top featured a yellow print, which resembled a large mustard stain.

She complemented the piece with a pair of high-waisted black slacks and some matching black sneakers. Lipa finished the ensemble with oval tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold jewelry and a black face mask. She carried a black leather handbag over her shoulder, as she and her friends found a spot in the shade.