Karachi - Reacting to the issue of dual citizenship members in the federal cabinet, Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Advisor for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the presence of people with dual citizenship in the federal cabinet is a security risk.

He said that the makers of new Pakistan had imported advisers from abroad and included them in the cabinet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi, like every other issue, took a U-turn on this issue. He further said that the constitution of Pakistan did not allow people with dual citizenship to join the cabinet or become members of parliament but Niazi had put people with foreign citizenship in his kitchen cabinet keeping the constitution of Pakistan at bay. What was the compulsion of the elected government to make such incompetent and dual nationals a part of the federal cabinet? He said that the presence of foreign nationals in sensitive decisions of national nature in the federal cabinet was a serious matter which should be taken note of. He said that during his tenure Khan Sahib forgot everything that he had announced and claimed while in opposition. He said that Imran Khan had committed a crime by including dual nationals in the federal cabinet. He said that Imran Khan did not find capable people in Pakistan and made dual nationals his helpers.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson said in his Twitter message on the situation of coronavirus that its attacks were also continuing on children. Three thousand nine hundred and thirty two children up to the age of ten had been affected by corona in Sindh The epidemic had killed eight children. He said that more than one thousand children between the ages of 12 and 17 have contracted corona in Sindh while 22554 men and women over the age of 50 had contracted coronavirus. The Spokesperson also shared a positive news with the citizens and said that the rate of corona infection had started declining but this did not mean that we should not be cautious. With precautionary measures, efforts should be made to prevent an increase in corona cases on Eid-ul-Adha. He urged the citizens to strictly follow the instructions for the prevention of coronavirus, use the urban mask and avoid leaving the house unnecessarily.

It is pertinent to mention here that 1,579 coronavirus cases were reported in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the national caseload to 263,496, according to the government’s COVID-19 portal.

During the period, 46 deaths from complications related to the coronavirus were recorded as the number of people who had so far succumbed to the virus in the country soared to 5,568.

Sindh had reported 112,118 cases thus far, Punjab 89,793, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 31,890, Balochistan 11,424, Islamabad 14,576, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1,888 and Gilgit Baltistan 1,807.