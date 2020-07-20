Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), in its meeting held recently, had accorded approval to two mega projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Khyber Pass Economic Corridor (KPEC) and Swat Motorway Phase-2.

In a statement, the Chief Minister Khan termed the approval of these mega projects as an important achievement of the provincial government and good news for the people of the province.

He said the projects, on completion would give boost to international trade, tourism, industries and other economic activities in the province besides providing employment opportunities to the people and usher a new era of development and prosperity in the province.

Terming Khyber Pass Economic Corridor Project as true reflection of the incumbent government’s vision to boost international trade, he said the project was not only limited to the construction of road rather it was complete package under which a 4-lanes highway of 48 kilometre length would be constructed from Peshawar to Khyber Pass, a Marble industrial state would be established to develop the local marble industry on modern lines and other initiatives would also be launched to uplift various small scale local industries.

Mahmood Khan said the project would be completed with an estimate cost of 460 million dollars and on completion it would generate more than 10,000 employment opportunities. He said the project would be a milestone for easy access to Central Asian markets.

The Chief Minister said the Swat Motorway Phase-2 was also an importance project not only for the Malakand Division but for the entire province, which would boost tourism, trade and other economic activities in the province and generate employment opportunities for the people.

He said under the project a 4-lanes motorway of around 80 kilometers would be constructed from Chakdara to Fatehpur area of district Swat. In the first stage of the project, he said, acquisition of the required land would be made for the motorway. Mahmood Khan expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the entire federal government for the approval of these important projects and reiterated his resolve not to compromise on developmental projects of public importance despite the financial crunches due the prevailing Corona pandemic.