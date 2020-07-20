Share:

ISLAMABAD - Experts are calling for transparent and clear computer modeling of COVID-19, as the world looks for a way to understand and make decisions about the coronavirus pandemic. They have pulled together a manifesto, pushing for models to be used appropriately — without political bias or overestimating with “magic numbers.” “COVID-19 has really put modeling into the spotlight and there have been very effective simple models such as flattening the curve, that everyone can understand,” Professor Gabriele Bammer, from The Australian National University (ANU), said.

“In Australia we are mostly doing well, but the world needs a uniform set of standards for computer modeling. Models shouldn’t predict more certainty than they allow for. They can’t replace complex decision making and they should be upfront about unknowns.”