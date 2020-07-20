Share:

BADIN - A merciless father threw his two children in a minor near Tando Jan Mohammad on Sunday. However, villagers rescued one of them. After being irritated over the annoyance of his wife, Khaniyo Kulhi held his two children and threw them in Khoski Minor near Tando Jan Mohammad in district Badin.

Police said that the man threw children in the minor in an intoxicated condition.

They said that a child, Govind, aged 5, had been rescued by villagers while another child, Sajan, died and his body had been recovered.