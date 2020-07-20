Share:

KARACHI/MIRPURKHAS - A major fire broke out in a packaging factory situated at Landhi processing zone and spreaded to two more adjacent factories in Karachi.

The teams of firefighters and rescue workers were consistently trying to douse the blaze, but the fire had spreaded to two more factories in the Landhi processing zone.

The personnel of Sindh Rangers had also rushed to the site and started providing assistance to the firefighters and rescue teams, said the spokesperson. The security officials had safely brought out all employees from the factory.

According to the spokesperson of Landhi Export Processing Zone, the fire erupted in a packaging factory and later spread to the second factory where clothing items were being manufactured. The cause of the blaze could not be ascertained as the factory was closed.

Rescue sources said that assets worth millions in the factories turned into ashes due to the third-grade blaze, whereas, walls of two factories fell down in the incident.

Sources said the affected factories were the manufacturers of packaging, garment and paper items. Following the spread of the blaze, the firefighting and rescue teams have summoned more vehicles and hydrants at the site.

The Managing Director of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) said that the emergency measures were implemented in all hydrants and 20 water tankers were dispatched to help out the firefighting teams. The water supply to the fire brigades would be continued until the blaze was completely doused in the factories.

Fire burns down house of peasant

Meanwhile, in another incident of fire which completely burnt the house of a peasant in village Mir Haji Ahmed Khan Talpure in Taluka Digri in Mirpurkhas.

As per reports received here peasant Oad Bheel, along with his family members, was working in a field that suddenly fire broke out in his house as a result items such as furniture, cash, dowry of his daughter, seeds and wheat stock were burnt to ashes. On receiving information, fire brigade vehicle arrived at site of the incident and extinguished the fire after two hours of efforts. However, cause of the fire could not be ascertained.