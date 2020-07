Share:

THUL - Four children, including two sisters, drowned in a fish farm at village Muhammad Khan Pahore near Thul town on Sunday.

Four children were bathing in the fish farm at village Muhammad Khan Pahore near Thul Town when they drowned in deep water. Villagers recovered their bodies. Those who died included two sisters Maqsodan and Jameelan; Arz Mohammad and Abbas Panhwar. The bodies were brought to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the heirs.