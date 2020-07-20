Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to curtail opposition's anti-government agendas and suggested that opposition should patiently wait for General Elections rather than resorting to protests and mayhem. They also pledged to ensure the strict implementation of the government.

SOPs to avoid corona virus spread on Eid-ul-Azha. Concurring to subtle elements, amid assembly of Sardar Usman Buzdar with Chaudhry Sarwar held at Representative House, Lahore, things with respect to the current political circumstance, different improvement ventures & corona virus circumstance came beneath discussion.

It was too chosen within the assembly that common endeavors will be made to guarantee open alleviation as per the vision of Prime Serve Imran Khan. Representative Punjab commended the endeavors of the Punjab government in controlling the corona virus within the province.

Moreover, they repeated their commitment to confront those who attempt to end the method of open alleviation. In arrange to anticipate the spread of corona virus on Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram, strict usage of SOP's will be guaranteed.

Ch Sarwar said that beneath the authority of Prime Serve Imran Khan Government, as well as common governments will total their terms and restriction will ought to confront disappointment.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's Smart lock down policy has been exemplary in containing the spread of Corona virus in Punjab and Pakistan. He said that we have to defeat corona virus with mutual efforts and then work together for the progress and prosperity of the nation. No hurdle of any kind will be tolerated in this regard. Governor Punjab said that Pakistan's global image has improved due to efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chief Minister Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that we will respond to opposition's negative politics with the public welfare. We believe in delivering results rather than paying lip service.

Opposition is only busy in futile criticism whereas our focus is public welfare. We will not let anyone spread mayhem and anguish among the public.Our mission is to deliver relief to the public and we will keep moving forward on our mission under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.