Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar appreciating the role of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in fight against corona virus has said that entire nation is proud of them.

Addressing a ceremony at University of Health Sciences in Lahore on Monday, he said strict implementation of SOP's in the cattle markets, during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharrum-ul-Haram will surely help overcome this pandemic.

He said amid the lock down tele-medicine encounter remained fruitful within the nation. He praised Prof Shahid Kamal for building up tele-medicine center in Multan.

The Governor said Pink Helpline has been built up for restorative arrangement of ladies patients. Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar said strength of Pakistani country is unmatchable.