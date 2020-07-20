Share:

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar and Climate Change Advisor Amin Aslam called on the Prime Minister on Monday to discuss matters relating to their respective ministries.

During the meeting it was decided to include volunteers of the Tiger Force to plant about 10 million trees in monsoon tree planting drive and registration for Tiger Force will be re-opened to increase number of volunteers.

The Prime Minister will also release a special video message for the youth on Wednesday to encourage them to participate in the tree planting campaign.

After the meeting, Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar said that the Tiger Force fulfilled its responsibilities in an excellent manner during the coronavirus pandemic. While paying tribute to the youth for their services, Usman Dar said that youth should be given opportunities to contribute in the development of the country.