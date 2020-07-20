Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Humayun Akhtar Khan on Sunday said the incumbent government was evolving long lasting policies aimed at bringing development and prosperity in the country. Talking to a delegation of leaders from NA-131 and traders here on Sunday, he said that industries which would be set up in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) would be given different incentives. Humayun Akhtar Khan said that opposition should wait till next general elections, adding that people were the best judge of the performance of the leaders.