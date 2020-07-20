Share:

BADIN - Rich tributes were paid to an eminent scholar and famous Sindhi poet late Haji Ahmed Mallah on his 51st death anniversary here at Badin Press Club on Sunday. The function was organised by ‘Yadgar Adabi Forum’. A large number of admirers of the late poet attended the event, while complying with the SOPs introduced by the government in view of Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Nizamani, a poet, observed that Haji Ahmed Mallah had rich vocabulary of Sindhi language. While addressing the gathering, Professor Abdullah Mallah said that Mallah’s poetry was against illiteracy and rotten customs of the society.

“It represents the dreams of the deprived and depressed people of Sindh,” he added.

Other literary figures such as Khadim Talpur, Abdul Majeed Mallah, Mir Buledi and Mohammad Musa Jokhio, while addressing the participants, said that Haji Ahmed Mallah had revolted against the status quo.

Earlier, Malik Illyas, Badin Press Club president, welcomed the participants and also thanked them for their participation.