Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Ministry of Interior renewed the MoU with a Canada based NGO Human Concern International (HCI) for next one year.

The MoU is a prerequisite for international welfare organisations to operate within Pakistan and the Ministry of Interior signs the MoUs with such organisations on behalf of the Government of Pakistan. Regional Director HCI Tanvir Ahmed said that the extension in MoU will help to increase the collaboration with the government in order to offer welfare services for health, education and disaster management.

The HCI is a Canada based INGO working in fields of health, education, professional and skills development and disaster management since the last 35 years. Tanveer Ahmad told that the renewal of MOU would enhance the working in social development.

He said that Human Concern International is providing education and health facilities in many countries from decades. In the current situation due to the spread of pandemic COVID-19, HCI is providing food items and other basic necessities to the needy people. He said the renewal of MoU will bring betterment in social development work and to further expand these services in remote areas of the country.