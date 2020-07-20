Share:

Bajaur - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Timur Khan Jhagra on Sunday vowed to ensure better health care services to the people of tribal districts by improving the standard of existing health facilities and establishing more health units in every district.

Timur Jhagra was talking to local lawmakers, officials of the district administration, health department and PTI workers during his first visit to Bajaur district. He admitted that health care services condition in the tribal areas was not good and the people had to face numerous problems and hurdles in access to health care services.

He said poor management, lack of check and balance and shortage of doctors and equipment were the major cause of poor public health care facilities in the tribal districts.

The minister said the merged areas were facing poor health care issues for the last several decades and no one had taken steps in the past to improve the health facilities in the region.

However, Jhagra claimed the PTI government in KP had principally decided to improve the standard of public health care facilities in tribal districts by providing all required facilities and staff.

He said the government had also decided to introduce a proper check and balance system in the public health facilities across the tribal districts to ensure transparency in its funds.

The minister said like other sectors in the tribal districts, the health sector had also been ignored severely by the previous governments. He said the provincial government on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mehmood Khan was giving special attention towards the development of entire sectors in general and the health sector in particular in merged areas.

He said the provincial government had decided to upgrade all existing health facilities and establish scores of new health units across the merged districts in order to ensure modern health care services to the inhabitants at their door step.

The minister has also visited District Headquarters Hospital, Khar and inspected various sections of the Hospital. Lawmakers Gul Dad Khan (MNA), Gul Zafar (MNA) MPA Ajmal Khan, MPA Anwar Zeb Khan, Deputy commissioner Mohammad Fayyaz Khan Sherpaoo , Medical Superintendent of the Hospital Dr Azizur Rahman and others officials briefed the minister about the main problems and needs of the hospital.

The minister was informed that the DHQ Hospital, Khar was not only the main health facility of the region, but also the major and busiest hospital of the entire tribal districts. The hospital was facing a number of problems and issues causing difficulties in ensuring health care services to the residents.

The minister was also informed about the poor conditions of electricity in the hospital after Tesco had failed to give a special line to the hospital despite receiving Rs 5 million in advance several months ago.

The minister was also briefed about the hospital performance to deal with the Covid-19 patients. About 400 patients had been treated in the hospital successfully.