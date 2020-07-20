Share:

The Parliamentary leader and Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Part National Assembly Maulana Asad Mahmood Monday rejected any change within the 18th alteration and National Monetary Commission (NFC) Award saying the government will ought to confront unpredicted resistance at national level in case any alter is made.

Addressing the assembly of area Majlis-e-Shura (Statutory Body) at JUI-F Tank office, Maulona Asad Mahmood said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government endeavor to return to the 18th revision and lessening of in provincial share beneath NFC Grant will not be endured at any cost.

He said JUI-F and other resistance parties would watch "Dark Day" on 25th July against the affirmed fixing of July 25, 2018 common Elections.

Asad Mahmood encouraged the require for the development of Tank Zam Dam for the uplift and success of Tank and complained that the sitting federal government was purposely pushing down the voting demographics of opposition members for political point scoring.