ISLAMABAD - Kashmiris on both sides of Line of Control (LoC) and all over the world observed the Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan (Accession to Pakistan Day) on Sunday while Pakistan on this occasion reaffirmed its unwavering support to Kashmiris in their just struggle to freedom.

In their messages on this day, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, they reaffirmed the commitment to the Kashmiri people and stand with them in their struggle for self-determination.

The Prime Minister said, “We commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan.”

In his tweet, he said Kashmiris’ right of self-determination is recognised by the UNSC and under international law.

“We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal and illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian Govt in IOJK”, the Prime Minister added.

In his message on the eve of this day, President Dr Arif Alvi said that the purpose of Youm-e-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan is to reaffirm that Kashmiris are committed to achieve freedom from the tyrannical occupation of India and accession to Pakistan.

The President said that India has belligerently occupied Kashmir and it is committing atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

He also said that the time is not far away when the sacrifices of the people of the occupied Kashmir will come to fruition and Kashmir will become part of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is raising its voice against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris at every international forum.

The President said voices are being raised at the international level on grave human rights violations in occupied valley.

Condemning India’s move to change the demography of the valley, Dr. Arif Alvi said Delhi is also violating the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

He urged the international community to play its role for implementing the UN resolutions regarding Kashmir issue.

On the other hand, Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and all over the world will observe the Accession to Pakistan Day with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

On this day in 1947, genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir’s Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar.

As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan of the British India, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries.

The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat leaders and organisations including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Hilal Ahmad War, Shabbir Ahmad Dar, Umar Aadil Dar, Javed Ahmad Mir, Yasmeen Raja, Mohammed Yousuf Naqash, Manzoor Ghazi, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Ummat-e-Islami, Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi and Pairwaan-e-Wilayat in their statements in Srinagar said, decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

In a related development, Research Section of Kashmir Media Service released an analytical report which revealed that over 450,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir’s freedom from Indian occupation and its Accession to Pakistan during the last over seven decades.

The report said that the celebrations of Pakistan National Day, raising of its National Flag, singing of Pakistan’s National Anthem, raising of slogans in favour of Pakistan and burial of Kashmiri martyrs, shrouded in Pakistani Flag, vindicate the fact that the people of Kashmir have strong commitment with the Islam Republic of Pakistan.

Speakers at a roundtable organized by APHC-AJK chapter in Islamabad, yesterday said that the Kashmiri people had ascertained their destiny to be a part of Pakistan.

Former AJK President, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan chaired the event while AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan was the special guest

And in occupied Kashmir, clashes erupted after Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Anchar area of Soura in the Srinagar outskirts.

Meanwhile, the APHC leader, Advocate Devinder Singh Behl in a statement issued in Jammu expressed grave concern over the new construction policy approved by the Indian authorities for Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the policy has paved the way for Indian forces to occupy Kashmiris’ lands and carry out construction and other activities.