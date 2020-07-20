Share:

Khanewal - Newly married couple murdered allegedly in the name of honor. Three armed persons opened fire on Fozia and Shafeeq near Khokhra Abad Chowk. As a result, both died at the spot. According to details Fozia and Shafeeq married eight days ago without the consent of their families. Both Fozia and Shafeeq were married earlier; Fozia took divorce from her ex husband and married to Shafeeq eight days ago. Their families were not happy on this marriage. On Sunday, three armed persons opened fire on them near Khokhra Abad Chowk and managed to flee.