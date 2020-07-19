Share:

PESHAWAR-Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Group Leader Muhammad Naeem Butt and Flour Mills Association Chairman Muhammad Iqbal in a joint statement drew the attention of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Provincial Minister for Food and Food Secretary that at present the stock of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not adequate. They said that the annual requirement of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 4.6 million tonnes, while the provincial government currently has a stock of 1.5 million tonnes of wheat. “If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government does not find a solution to this problem immediately and the situation remains the same, a very serious flour crisis could erupt in the next few days,” he said. They demanded that a similar policy should be issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in keeping with the policy of Punjab and a 65/35 policy should be formulated for flour mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the pattern of Punjab.

They said the representatives of the Pakistan Flour Mills Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would also be included while formulating wheat policy to ensure provision of cheap flour to the people. They said that flour mills of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should be provided 100% wheat as per the needs of the population.