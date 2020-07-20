Share:

Pakistan on Monday has confirmed 31 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 265,083. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,599.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,587 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 113,007 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 90,191 in Punjab, 32,086 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,436 in Balochistan, 14,599 in Islamabad 1,849 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,915 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore 2,083 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 1,993 in Sindh, 1,142 in KP, 132 in Balochistan, 159 in Islamabad, 43 in GB and 47 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 1,740,768 coronavirus tests and 19,108 in last 24 hours. 205,929 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,552 patients are in critical condition.