“How can you have a war on terrorism when

war itself is terrorism?”

-Howard Zinn

Image Credits: Modern Diplomacy

The war on terrorism was a multidimensional campaign of almost limitless scope launched in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. It was intended to represent a new phase in global political relations and has had important consequences for security, human rights, international law, cooperation, and governance.

Its military dimension involved major wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, covert operations in Yemen and elsewhere, and large-scale military-assistance programs for cooperative regimes. Its intelligence dimension consisted of institutional reorganization and considerable increases in the funding of America’s intelligence-gathering capabilities, a global program of capturing terrorist suspects and interning them at Guantánamo Bay, expanded cooperation with foreign intelligence agencies, and the tracking and interception of terrorist financing. Its diplomatic dimension included an extensive public diplomacy campaign to counter anti-Americanism in the Middle East. The domestic dimension of the war entailed new antiterrorism legislation, new security institutions, such as the Department of Homeland Security, and increased security measures for airports, and borders.

The war against terror has been accused of being one of the main proponents of Islamophobia. Many believe that the US used this campaign to invade Middle Eastern countries, and take control of resources under the guise of development programs.